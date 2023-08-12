NASA's Webb Telescope Uncovers New Secrets Of Farthest Star Ever Discovered

The James Webb Space Telescope has revisited the most distant star known to humans. Dubbed Earendel, this star was discovered in 2022 by the Hubble Space Telescope but thanks to Webb, we can now see Earendel's companion stars that were previously hidden. The picture by the Webb telescope shows Earendel as one of the stars in embedded in a thread-like structure visible as an orange-coloured thin streak.

(A zoomed-in view of the star Earendel; Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

Astronomers say that Earendel has been observed as it was just one billion years after the Big Bang, the event which is believed to have birthed the universe about 14 billion years ago. The other two oldest stars in the universe are Quyllur and Icarus which formed three and four billion years after the big bang respectively.

Characteristics of the Star

The light of Earendel, our most beloved star ⭐



Discovered by @NASAHubble, Earendel is the farthest star ever detected. Webb’s fresh look reveals it to be a massive B-type star more than twice as hot and about a million times more luminous than our Sun: https://t.co/b6HZ0JRQsV pic.twitter.com/mVr0d8dOio — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 9, 2023

According to NASA, the image above was taken using the Webb Telescope's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument. Astronomers say Earendel, a class B-type star, is located in the Sunrise Arc galaxy and is twice as hot as the Sun and about a million times more luminous. Interestingly, this star can only be spotted after merging technology with the mind-bending phenomenon of gravitational lensing.

Gravitational lensing is the phenomenon where the gravity of an incredibly massive object in the foreground warps the fabric of space-time, bending the light emerging from the object behind it. Think of it as the Sun (the massive object in the foreground) which is between the Earth and another planet (which is the background object). Since the Sun has immense gravity, the light reaching Earth from the planet will take a curved path because the Sun's gravity has warped the space around it.

When applied on a larger scale, say an entire galaxy cluster, this galaxy cluster will warp spacetime even more and bend the light of objects like other galaxies and stars behind it. Astronomers use this phenomenon to their advantage as the bending of light also makes the object in the background appear bigger, hence the term 'gravitational lensing.' With Webb's exceptional vision, we can even see the warping of space since the galaxies in the image above seem to form a circle. NASA says some objects even appear at two locations simultaneously due to the lensing.

In the case of Earendel, the lensing occurred due to the massive galaxy cluster WHL0137-08. The picture featuring the star has revealed a star-forming region estimated to be less than 5 million years old next to it and a star cluster with an estimated age of 10 million years. NASA says that similar discoveries can help in detecting the very first generation of stars.