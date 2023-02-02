NASA's Webb Telescope Unveils 'galactic Park' Featuring Early Galaxies In Stunning Detail

The James Webb Space Telescope has showcased its infrared capabilities yet again with a new image featuring hundreds of spiral galaxies. According to NASA, this new picture was taken when the Webb telescope was in its commissioning phase last year and its Near-InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) was being calibrated. During the calibration, scientists pointed the telescope toward the Constellation Hercules where hundreds of spiral galaxies emerged in stunning detail despite being over one billon light-years away.

Welcome to Galactic Park 🦕



Taken during instrument calibration, this image helped test Webb's ability to dig up galactic "fossils." Ancient galaxies are so far that as space expands, their light has stretched into infrared wavelengths — Webb's specialty. https://t.co/wrjKERkDWH pic.twitter.com/EpZ5y9PoqL — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 31, 2023

Webb telescope unveils 'galactic park'

NASA says that this image helped test Webb's ability to dig up galactic 'fossils' which are actually ancient galaxies whose light has stretched to such extent that they are only visible in infrared, the wavelength Webb is designed to observe. Infrared is the wavelength of light which is not visible to the human eye but can be felt as heat.

Did that large spiral galaxy towards the bottom of the image catch your eye? Named LEDA 2046648, it’s a little over a billion light-years from Earth and located in the constellation Hercules. pic.twitter.com/tZU0fEX3Sx — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 31, 2023

The biggest spiral galaxy visible at the bottom of the image is LEDA 2046648 which is located more than one billion light-years away. The picture was actually taken by another one of Webb's instrument Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) while the NIRISS was observing a white dwarf WD1657+343.

Besides, several other galaxies are visible in extreme detail which gives an idea about Webb's sensitivity to infrared light. NASA says that observing early galactic systems through images like this one are important because comparing them with galaxies in the local universe will help astronomers understand how galaxies grew to form the structure we see today.