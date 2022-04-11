Neptune Undergoes Mysterious Global Temperature Fluctuations; Scientists Baffled

Astronomers tracking Neptune using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) have found a surprising drop in the planet’s global temperatures. According to ESO’s report, the observations have been made over a period of 17 years. What's surprising, however, is that the scientists noted a dramatic warming at the south pole of Neptune.

1/ An international team of astronomers using ground-based telescopes, including our VLT, to track Neptune’s temperatures for 17 years, found surprising changes.

Credit: @ESO /M. Roman, @prcnaoj_en /Subaru/COMICS pic.twitter.com/VyA6tfGBSl — ESO (@ESO) April 11, 2022

( Neptune and its temperature trends observed from 2005 to 2020; Image: ESO)

Neptune and its seasons

Like most of the planets including Earth, Neptune also has seasons since it orbits the sun and is slightly tilted on its axis. But unlike Earth, one season on this icy planet lasts for 40 years and one year on the planet is equivalent to 165 Earth years. Interestingly, the scientists got interested in studying Neptune's global temperature in 2005, when summer season began in the southern hemisphere of the planet.

It is worth noting that measuring Neptune's temperature from Earth is extremely challenging since it is located roughly 4.5 billion kilometres away. Owing to its distance from the sun, the planet's average temperature reaches around -220 degrees Celsius. Astronomers say that conducting such studies is only possible with sensitive infrared images from large telescopes like the VLT that can observe Neptune clearly.

Neptune's fluctuating temperature

Calling the change 'unexpected', Michael Roman, lead author of the study published in The Planetary Science Journal said, "Since we have been observing Neptune during its early southern summer, we expected temperatures to be slowly growing warmer, not colder". Over the course of 17 years, astronomers studied nearly 100 thermal-infrared images of Neptune to piece together its temperature trends over the years.

Scientists found that most of the planet gradually cooled over the last two decades despite the onset of southern summer and that Neptune's globally averaged temperature dropped by eight degrees Celsius in just fifteen years- between 2003 and 2018. The astronomers were even more surprised to find a dramatic warming of Neptune’s south pole during the last two years of their observations. It was found that the temperatures rapidly rose by 11 degrees Celsius between 2018 and 2020. Scientists say that such rapid polar warming has been observed for the first time.

"I think Neptune is itself very intriguing to many of us because we still know so little about it. This all points towards a more complicated picture of Neptune’s atmosphere and how it changes with time", Roman says.

Image: NASA