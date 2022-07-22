Neutron Stars Colliding Can Now Be Detected By New Powerful Telescope

Astronomers can now spot the collision of neutron stars, or dead suns, all thanks to a strong and powerful new telescope. According to a BBC report, neutron star collisions are essential to develop an understanding of the universe. Heavy metals that generated stars and planets, billions of years ago are believed to have been produced by them. Further, the telescope should work quickly to find the collisions since the light produced from them is only visible for a few nights.

In 2017, scientists unintentionally discovered the collisional space energy of two dead 'neutron' stars, The Sun reported. Soon after, they made the discovery that these collisions produce the gold and platinum that are present in the universe.

It is pertinent to note that a little teaspoon of the material from neutron stars weighs four billion tonnes since they are so massive.

According to the BBC report, astronomers have since created a telescope that can record these events in great detail. On the volcanic Spanish island of La Palma, the British-built Gravitational Wave Optical Transient Observer (GOTO) will now conduct a methodical search for them.

How does a powerful telescope work?

Furthermore, Professor Danny Steeghs of Warwick University told BBC, "When a really good detection comes along, it's all hands on deck to make the most of it". He also added, “Speed is of the essence. We are looking for something very short-lived - there's not much time before they fade away".

Astronomers can now effectively open one up to examine what is inside the dead stars because of the telescope. The telescope, which is located on a mountain peak so that it may have a clear view of the sky, is home to a dozen devices of various sizes and forms, each of which is used to research a different phenomenon, BBC reported. Its twin domes open to show two jet-black batteries of eight cylindrical telescopes that are fastened together. Each battery quickly rotates vertically and horizontally to cover every speck of sky above it.

Collisions of neutron stars

A dead sun that collapsed under its tremendous weight, shattering the atoms that formerly gave it light, is referred to as a neutron star. They are pulled to one another because of their high gravitational pull. They eventually collide and combine, BBC reported.

Further, they cause the universe to experience a huge shockwave and a burst of light. Space gets warped by the shockwave, also known as a gravitational wave. According to the BBC report, the new telescope scrambles into action to determine the precise position of the flash when it is spotted on Earth.

Within hours or even minutes following the gravitational wave discovery, the operators expect to find it. Any spot of light that appeared unexpectedly might be the result of two neutron stars colliding. It usually takes days or weeks to complete, however, currently, it must be done immediately. It is a sizable work that's been completed with software.

