New ISRO Chief S Somanath Speaks On Chandrayaan 3, Access To Space And Climate Change

S Somanath has been named the next head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and secretary of the Department of Space. Somanath who succeeds K Sivan, whose term will end on January 14, has now said that his posting has come at an ‘exciting time’ for India in space research. Further sharing his vision and goal, the rocket scientist said that his ultimate aim is to have a space enterprise in the country which is bigger than the current scale of operations.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV about his appointment as the new ISRO Chairman, S Somanath on Wednesday said that he was joining the organisation at an exciting time. He said that the access to space has come down drastically and the possibilities in the field have increased. Furthermore, he added that the improvements in space technology across the world were inspiring.

'Looking forward to Chandrayaan 3': Somanath

Talking about his vision of work in the ISRO, Somanath said that he is looking to work closely with the Chandrayaan project. Speaking about it, he told Republic TV, "We are looking forward to Chandrayaan 3. We have understood the failures that had happened last time. The issues of Chandrayaan 2 will be sorted.”

"Chandrayaan 3 is organised in a way that the issues can be addressed. As a new secretary I need to take on whatever has already been decided," Somanath added. Further, he added that improvements in newer technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain technology will be put into use towards the application side of space technology.

Space tech can address sustainability issues and climate change: Somanath

Somanath added that the space sector has an important role to play in matters like sustainability, climate change and greener technology. “Space sector has an important role in these fields. We do our role. But it is not limited to space technology,” he said.

“Climate change can be addressed using space technology. Space provides the ability to measure the many parameters affecting climate change and provide the same to scientists. The scientific measurements we are able to do from space gives a global picture of it,” Somanath said. He also added that he will work for the domestic growth of space technology before considering a commercial growth that comes with international exposure. The newly appointed ISRO Chairman also noted that his ultimate aim is to set up a space enterprise in the country, which will, in turn, improve the infrastructure of space technology in the country.

Image: REPUBLIC