New ISRO Chief S Somanath Talks About Modelling climate Change With Space Technology; Read

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has named its next director-general, S Somanath, who is a rocket scientist. Before Somanath, K Sivan was the director-general whose term will end on January 14. S Somanath has been the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) since January 2018. He will serve as Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation for the next three years.

After being appointed as the new director-general of ISRO, S Somanath in an interview with Republic stated that it is a really exciting time and the things that are happening around the world in space technology are really exciting. He also said that excessive launching to space has come out dramatically and the technological changes are really mesmerising. He also claims that artificial intelligence (AI) will play an important role in space technology. Previously, space technology was mostly focused on hardware.

Climate change

Talking about Chandrayan 3, he stated that he is incredibly excited about Chandrayan 3's mission and that the problems with Chandrayan 2 will be resolved. He further said that as a new secretary, he must take on whatever has already been determined, according to Republic. The new Chairman of ISRO also talked about climate change stating that modelling climate change with space technologies is possible and that they can comprehend the climate change parameters. He also said that politicians and policymakers should be aware of the bigger picture of climate change, and space will assist them in any way.

Mr Somanath also remarked that satellite launches are taking place all over the world. According to him, the issue is what they can do in India, and the primary question is what they can do in India for India. He also talked about commercialism in Space stating that designing something for a commercial purpose is very different from designing something for a scientific purpose.

More about S Somanath

Somanath is a mechanical engineer from Kerala's TKM College of Engineering, and he got recognition for his work on the GSLV Mk-III launcher and the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). In addition, he holds a Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bangalore, with a focus on Dynamics and Control.

Image: @DefenceDecode/Twitter