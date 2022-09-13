New James Webb Pictures Out! Orion Nebula Captured In All Majesty 1,344 Light Years Away

The James Webb Space Telescope has now peered through the dust of the Orion nebula, which is bright enough to be spotted from Earth with naked eyes. Lying in the Orion constellation, the nebula is located roughly 1,344 light-years away and has emerged as an important location for studying star formation since its discovery in 1610. Thanks to the Webb telescope, astronomers now have an unprecedented view of the heart of the Orion nebula, also called Messier 42.

(Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, PDRs4All ERS Team)

The picture above is the heart of the Orion nebula which is a composite of several filters that represent emissions from ionized gas, hydrocarbons, molecular gas, dust and scattered starlight. The ridge of the thick dust cloud (called Orion Bar) that extends from the top left to the bottom right houses the star named θ2 Orionis A, which is so bright that it is visible from certain dark locations on Earth. On the top right of the image, there is a group of hot, young massive stars (known as the Trapezium Cluster) that are illuminating the region.

This bright cluster is blowing off immensely hot ultraviolet radiation which is creating an ionized environment and slowly eroding the cloud ridge away.

(Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, PDRs4All ERS Team)

In a second picture, the astronomers have highlighted prominent regions of the nebula which were imaged by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). First off is a young star inside its cocoon on the top right of the image. According to the experts, it actually represents planet-forming disks of gas and dust around a young star and these disks are being dissipated due to the strong radiation field of the Trapezium Cluster. Webb's observations have discovered 180 such disks around young stars (aka Proplyds), the largest of them being the star named HST-10.

Besides, the image also features filaments that are rich in hydrocarbon molecules and molecular hydrogen along with globular stars which are formed from the collapse of gravitationally unstable dense clouds of gas and dust.

[View comparison of Hubble (left) vs Webb (right); Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, PDRs4All ERS Team]

When compared to Hubble's view of the nebula, Webb's observations reveal the Orion Bar and otherwise obscured stars in a much more detailed form. With Webb's extreme sensitivity to infrared light, astronomers will be able to study what's happening deep inside the nebula.

[View comparison of Spitzer telescope (left) with Webb (right); Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, PDRs4All ERS Team]

Webb's vision was also compared to that of the now-retired Spitzer space telescope, showcasing the unmatched capabilities of the world's most powerful observatory. Captured using a different filter of NIRCam, the image clearly reveals the intricate filaments and allows an easy distinction of stars from globules and protoplanetary disks.