New Trailer Of Russian Film 'The Challenge' Shot In International Space Station Released

A new trailer for the movie ‘The Challenge’ which was shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been released. The movie was shot over a course of roughly two weeks after a crew consisting of Russian actress Yulia Peresild, Director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov launched to the orbital outpost on October 5, 2021. A joint project between Russian space agency Roscosmos, Channel One Russia, the Yellow, Black and White film studio and Central Partnership, the movie is scheduled for release on April 12, 2023.

[Yulia Peresild, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and Klim Shipenko (left to right); Image: Roscosmos]

Check out the trailer below:

The movie is based on a plot where a doctor (Peresild) is launched to the ISS to perform emergency surgery on an astronaut and save his life. The new trailer gives an insight into what happened in the ISS during the 12 days of the shoot along with a bonus clip of the exciting Soyuz rocket launch. In an interview after landing on Earth, the movie crew shared their experience and the challenges they faced during shooting.

"During the shooting, we received the main light from the windows, while every 45 minutes there is a sunrise and sunset, so Klim had to constantly maintain a certain lighting situation due to artificial lighting," Shkaplerov said in an interview with TASS. "He constantly had to turn on certain lamps, direct them in a certain direction, so that when people watched a film on the screen, they did not notice the change in the cut-off situation."

It is worth noting, that with this venture, Russia beat the US again in the space race which now encompasses entertainment as well. The US has previously been defeated in launching the first satellite (Russia did it with Sputnik in 1957), launching the first human to space (Russia's Yuri Gagarin flew in 1961) and now shooting the first movie in space.

Hollywood, however, will make the US tail Russia as filmmaker Doug Liman (known for the movie 'Edge of Tommorrow') is working on his next film with Tom Cruise which will see the actor visit the space station. Donna Langley, the head of Universal Pictures, even teased during a recent interview with BBC that Cruise might become the first actor to carry out a spacewalk as part of his film, Variety reported. The movie is being prepared in partnership with Elon Musk's company SpaceX which will offer launch services to send the actor to space. The date, however, is yet to be announced.