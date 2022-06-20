New Zealand Locals Spot Weird Blue Spiral Clouds; Expert Cites Recent SpaceX Launch

The night sky in New Zealand was lit by a mysterious spiral blue light which fuelled amazement among stargazers as well as multiple theories about its origin. The illuminated spiral was brought to the public eye by Stewart Island resident astronomer Alasdair Burns, who runs the Twinkle Dark Sky Tours. According to The Guardian, Burns came to know about the mysterious visual after receiving a text from his friend following which the social media groups of amateur astronomers filled with pictures of the glowing sky.

Astronomer explains where the spiral originated from

Soon after pictures of the spiral were posted on social media, many users joked about it being an activity of aliens whereas some called it a wormhole. However, Professor Richard Easther, a physicist at Auckland University, cleared the doubts calling it a "weird but easily explained" phenomenon. He said that these types of clouds are formed when a rocket delivers a satellite into orbit.

"When the propellant (of a rocket) is ejected out the back, you have what’s essentially water and carbon dioxide-- that briefly forms a cloud in space that’s illuminated by the sun,” Easther said as per The Guardian. He further said that the combination of the geometry of the satellite's orbit and the Earth's relative position to the sun is another reason why the glowing clouds were visible from New Zealand. According to Easther, a recent satellite launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 for its GlobalStar FM15 mission on June 19 from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station might have caused the phenomenon. The GlobalStar mission was SpaceX's third mission that the company conducted within 36 hours.

SpaceX launches 3 rockets in 36 hours

Notably, all three of the missions were launched from three different launch sites. The first was for Starlink which was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the second-- Sarah-1-- took off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and the third was launched from Cape Canaveral. Tap here to read more about the missions.