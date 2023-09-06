Last Updated:

Newly-found Comet Nishimura Excites Astronomers As It Nears Earth Next Week

Comet Nishimura is said to offer a 'once-in-a-lifetime' viewing experience owing to its enormously large orbit around the sun.

Harsh Vardhan
Comet Nishimura

Comet Nishimura. (Image: NASA)


There is a buzz in the astronomy community about a newly found comet that is nearing Earth. Named Comet Nishimura, this celestial visitor is said to offer a 'once-in-a-lifetime' viewing experience owing to its enormously large orbit around the sun. According to a several reports, Comet Nishimura has an orbital period of 437 years, leaving the Halley's Comet with an orbital period of 76 years way behind. 

Interestingly, the Comet catalogued as C/2023 P1 was discovered by Japan-based astrophotographer Hideo Nishimura on 12 August in August this year. It is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on September 12 and could be spotted with the naked eye in some parts of the world. 

When and how to spot Comet Nishimura?

According to EarthSky, Comet Nishimura can be spotted in the morning sky before sunrise near the brightest planet Venus and it can be tracked easily even with binoculars. NASA also says that the visibility of the comet is a good bet as it has increased in brightness as it moves closer to the inner solar system and reflects the sunlight. NASA, however, underscored that the comet will only be visible near sunrise or sunset as it will be angularly near the sun. The comet will eventually vanish as its nucleus will disintegrate after getting relatively close to the sun. 

Comet Nishimura caught on camera

Several astrophotographers around the world claimed that they spotted Comet Nishimura through their telescope and shared pictures of it on X. Check out the pictures below. 

