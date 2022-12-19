Last Updated:

Nigeria And Rwanda Join Artemis Accords For Space Exploration, First In List From Africa

Nigeria and Rwanda have signed the Artemis Accords and are now the first countries from Africa to join the space exploration agreement.

Harsh Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan
Nigeria

Nigeria and Rwanda have signed the Artemis Accords and are now the first countries from Africa to join the space exploration agreement. The entry of the two nations was announced during the US-Africa Leaders Summit which featured the first-ever space forum between the US and Africa. 

"The Forum highlighted the U.S.-Africa space partnership and cooperation to address 21st century challenges and opportunities, including responding to the climate, biodiversity, and global food crises; promoting responsible behavior in outer space," the US Department of State said in an official release. Isa Ali Ibrahim, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Nigeria, while Francis Ngabo, CEO of Rwanda Space Agency, signed the Accords on behalf of Rwanda. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council, Chirag Parikh were also present.

The Artemis Accords is a non-binding pact that is based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 and calls for peaceful and sustainable exploration of the Moon and outer space. It was launched by the US Department of State and NASA together with eight nations in 2020. 

US space agency NASA has a goal to take humans back to the Moon and build a sustainable base there, which it says could use key contributions from its international partners who wish to join it through the Accords. This dream will be realised through the Artemis Program, a series of lunar missions which started with the uncrewed Artemis 1 that launched on November 16 and ended on December 12. 

So far, 23 nations have joined the Artemis Accords namely-- Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the US.

The signing of the accords were just part of the summit where leaders of the US and several African nations discussed increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, climate change, reducing poverty, tackling droughts and preserving biodiversity in Africa. US President Joe Biden even announced a $55 billion investment in Africa to meet the aforementioned goals and support the Agenda 2063, Africa's blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. 


