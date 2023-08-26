No BJP Flags: Strict Order For PM Modi's Visit To Felicitate ISRO Scientists

Strict directions have been issued to BJP leaders and supporters to not wave the party’s flag during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility in Bengaluru on Saturday (26 August). The leaders along with workers have been instructed that there should be no visible political colours.

The Prime MInister’s Office has categorically instructed that PM Modi’s meeting with the ISRO scientists is an apolitical event and no party (BJP) flag would be allowed at the venue, Republic has learnt. The BJP cadres have been instructed to not carry party symbols or flags along with them to the airport. The party workers have been directed to carry the Indian tricolour.

The leaders and workers have not only been directed to stay away from waving party flags but have also been dictated to not chant slogans lauding the party. The aim is to dedicate the event to the appreciation of the scientists who have worked with immense grit and determination for years, in order to take India to the moon.

PM Modi arrived at Bengaluru’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport a little after 6 am on Saturday to meet the scientists at ISRO after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander on the moon three days ago. After concluding the Greece visit, PM Modi headed straight to Bengaluru and landed at the HAL airport.

Tricolour flies high, 'Bharat Mata Ki jai' chant echoes at the HAL airport as Bengaluru awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Prime Minister would interact with the public which has gathered to welcome him, and show appreciation to ISRO. Local BJP leaders along with party workers also assembled at the HAL airport to receive the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister, accompanied with the local leaders, would then leave for the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex (ISTRAC) located at Peenya, Bengaluru.

Only the Prime Minister's convoy would be allowed inside the ISRO facility (ISTRAC) where he would be meeting the ISRO chairman S Somanath, the project team and family members of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

With ISRO's moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, India has become the 4th country to achieve soft landing on the moon. Further, India is the first country to land on the south pole of the lunar surface. The Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota and it touched down on the lunar surface on August 24.