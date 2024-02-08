Advertisement

Astrobotic has confirmed that its Peregrine lander has "no chance" of making a soft landing on the Moon. In an update on January 10, the Pittsburg-based company said that it will continue to operate the lander as a spacecraft anyway. Peregrine's mission to land on the near side of the Moon was compromised just few hours after it lifted off due to propellant leakage.

The Peregrine Mission One (PM1) was launched on United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan rocket at 12:48 pm IST from Florida on January 8. But just few hours later, the mission team found Peregrine orientation was not toward the Sun to charge its batteries, and this problem was traced to a "critical fuel loss."

Astrobotic seems to have found the root of the problem that is a rupture in the oxidiser tanks of Peregrine. It also said that a full analysis report will be presented after the mission is complete.

Statement by on Peregrine Mission One. Image: Astrobotic

"Given the propellant leak, there is, unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the Moon," Astrobotic said in its update.

"However, we do still have enough propellant to continue to operate the vehicle as a spacecraft," it further said adding that the lander's propellant will last for a little more than a day from the time of publishing.

"We are in a stable operating mode and are working payload and spacecraft tests and checkouts. We continue receiving valuable data and proving spaceflight operations for components and software relating to our next lunar lander mission," Astrobotic said.

The lander is carrying a total of 20 payloads, which includes some instruments including 5 from NASA to take measurements of water molecules and gather data on other lunar dynamics.

View from Peregrine's onboard camera. Image: Astrobotic

With Peregrine's life hanging by a thread, the company shared a picture sent by the camera onboard the lander.

Peregrine was supposed to land on February 23 at the Sinus Viscositatis near the Gruithuisen Domes on the near side of the Moon. The failure of the mission comes as a major disappointment as this was the first one to launch from the US since the 1972 Apollo 17.

This was also the first mission under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) and the next one up is Intuitive Machines's Nova mission which is targeted for launch in mid-February.