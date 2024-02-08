Advertisement

NASA has announced that two of its Artemis missions in line have been delayed by an year each. In an official update on January 9, the agency said that the Artemis 2 mission will now launch no earlier than September 2025 whereas Artemis 3 is scheduled for September 2026.

Under Artemis 2, four astronauts will return after orbiting the Moon and two astronauts will land on the lunar surface in Artemis 3.

In order to safely carry out our upcoming #Artemis missions to the Moon with astronauts, we are now targeting September 2025 for Artemis II and September 2026 for Artemis III.



— NASA (@NASA) January 9, 2024

While this comes as a disappointment, NASA said that Artemis 4 which will be the first mission to the Gateway (a lunar space station) is on track for a 2028 launch. These missions are being planned under the Artemis Program which started with the launch of Artemis 1 on November 16, 2022.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said ensuring the safety of astronauts is another reason for taking additional time. “We are returning to the Moon in a way we never have before, and the safety of our astronauts is NASA’s top priority as we prepare for future Artemis missions,” Nelson said in an official statement.

Amit Kshatriya, manager of NASA’s Moon to Mars Program Office also said, "Crew safety is and will remain our number one priority.”

NASA has said that Artemis 3's timeline has been pushed due to the updated schedule of Artemis 2 which was earlier targeted for launch around November 2024. Considering the increasing challenges and complexity with each Moon mission, the new timeline will give the stakeholders additional preparation time.

Apart from NASA and other state-owned agencies like the European Space Agency (ESA), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), private firms like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Axiom Space too have key roles. Space is building a Starship rocket to help astronauts land on the Moon while Axiom is developing advanced spacesuits for the astronauts. Blue Origin too won a $3.4 billion NASA contract to develop a Moon lander for Artemis missions.

Meanwhile, NASA is working on making improvements to the Orion spacecraft which will carry four astronauts to the Moon. It is examining the Artemis 1 spacecraft whose heatshield eroded during atmospheric reentry more than expected. The agency said the investigation will end this spring.

