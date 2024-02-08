Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

No Moon landing until 2026 as NASA postpones Artemis 3 by a year, Artemis 2 to 2025

NASA said that the Artemis 2 mission will now launch no earlier than September 2025 whereas Artemis 3 is scheduled for September 2026.

Harsh Vardhan
NASA
Artist's impression of an astronaut landing on the Moon. | Image:NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NASA has announced that two of its Artemis missions in line have been delayed by an year each. In an official update on January 9, the agency said that the Artemis 2 mission will now launch no earlier than September 2025 whereas Artemis 3 is scheduled for September 2026.

Under Artemis 2, four astronauts will return after orbiting the Moon and two astronauts will land on the lunar surface in Artemis 3.

Advertisement

In order to safely carry out our upcoming #Artemis missions to the Moon with astronauts, we are now targeting September 2025 for Artemis II and September 2026 for Artemis III.

Safety is our top priority. https://t.co/AjNjLo4U6E pic.twitter.com/VE74OtlUr6

— NASA (@NASA) January 9, 2024

While this comes as a disappointment, NASA said that Artemis 4 which will be the first mission to the Gateway (a lunar space station) is on track for a 2028 launch. These missions are being planned under the Artemis Program which started with the launch of Artemis 1 on November 16, 2022. 

Advertisement

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said ensuring the safety of astronauts is another reason for taking additional time. “We are returning to the Moon in a way we never have before, and the safety of our astronauts is NASA’s top priority as we prepare for future Artemis missions,” Nelson said in an official statement. 

Amit Kshatriya, manager of NASA’s Moon to Mars Program Office also said, "Crew safety is and will remain our number one priority.”

Advertisement

NASA has said that Artemis 3's timeline has been pushed due to the updated schedule of Artemis 2 which was earlier targeted for launch around November 2024. Considering the increasing challenges and complexity with each Moon mission, the new timeline will give the stakeholders additional preparation time.

Apart from NASA and other state-owned agencies like the European Space Agency (ESA), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), private firms like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Axiom Space too have key roles. Space is building a Starship rocket to help astronauts land on the Moon while Axiom is developing advanced spacesuits for the astronauts. Blue Origin too won a $3.4 billion NASA contract to develop a Moon lander for Artemis missions. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, NASA is working on making improvements to the Orion spacecraft which will carry four astronauts to the Moon. It is examining the Artemis 1 spacecraft whose heatshield eroded during atmospheric reentry more than expected. The agency said the investigation will end this spring. 
 

 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement