Not Mars? Surprise Planet Is Experts' Pick For Manned Interplanetary Mission At IAC Paris

The modern-day space race is not limited to just the Moon as space agencies of the US and Europe are planning manned missions to Mars to make humans a multi-planetary species. However, a group of experts believes that Earth’s twin Venus must be the first target instead of Mars. In a report presented at the recently concluded International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2022 in Paris (September 18-22), the experts argued that since Venus is much closer to Mars, a return trip would be possible within a year as opposed to three (for Mars), The Guardian reported.

Venus, which is the second planet of our solar system, is almost as big as the Earth but has unforgiving surface conditions. Its thick, toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide makes the surface blister at 475°C, enough to melt lead, and the clouds on the planet rain sulfuric acid.

Why are scientists advocating for Venus?

It is worth noting that since conditions on Venus are horrific, the experts are not suggesting a surface landing but rather a fly-by of the planet. In their report, they claimed that a manned mission would provide valuable data and experience to astronauts before heading toward Mars. Supposing astronauts are launched for a Venus fly-by, they would examine the planetary surface from a specific altitude while in the safety of their spacecraft.

Noam Izenberg of the Johns Hopkins University applied physics laboratory and one of the Venus mission advocates, said that the main objective is to use a gravity assist from Venus to slingshot toward Mars, and gather crucial data in the process. "You’d be learning about how people work in deep space, without committing yourself to a full Mars mission,” Izenberg said per The Guardian. “And it’s not just going out into the middle of nowhere – it would have a bit of cachet as you’d be visiting another planet for the first time.”

The latest mission currently being developed is by Rocket Lab and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which would be the world's first private endeavour to launch toward the planet in 2023. In addition to this, NASA has also announced two missions to Venus, whereas China, Europe and India have their own plans to explore the planet. Venus has been of particular interest to scientists since the discovery of phosphine (an element made from biological processes on Earth) in the planet's atmosphere.