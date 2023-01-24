'Nuclear Propulsion': NASA Claims Its New Rocket Can Take Astronauts To Mars In 45 Days

NASA is exploring a new technology that could drastically reduce the travel time for missions to Mars. The technology, called Nuclear Propulsion, could potentially take astronauts from Earth to the Red Planet in just 45 days, as per a report by Sputnik. According to the agency's statement, this type of propulsion comes in two forms: Nuclear Thermal Propulsion and Nuclear Electric Propulsion. These are considered a new class of propulsion that uses a wave rotor topping cycle. The agency emphasized that this technology has the potential to revolutionize deep space exploration.

A nuclear propulsion rocket works by using an atomic reactor to heat liquid hydrogen propellant, which then turns into ionized hydrogen gas and is channeled through the rocket's nozzle to generate thrust. The agency noted that this propulsion system has the potential to allow the spacecraft to go to Mars and back multiple times. NASA has pointed out that nuclear propulsion has been a topic of interest for space exploration for some time now. There are several technical challenges that must be overcome in order to develop nuclear propulsion systems for space travel.

Challenges in the path

Nuclear Safety: One of the biggest challenges is ensuring the safety of the nuclear propulsion system. The system must be designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space travel and must be able to withstand the potential failure of any component without releasing radioactive materials.

Radiation Shielding: Another challenge is protecting the crew and equipment from the radiation generated by the nuclear propulsion system. This requires the development of advanced radiation shielding materials and techniques.

Power Generation: Nuclear propulsion systems require a significant amount of power to operate. This requires the development of advanced power generation systems that can handle the high energy demands of the propulsion system.

Reliability and Durability: Nuclear propulsion systems must be reliable and durable in order to withstand the rigors of space travel. This includes designing systems that can withstand the extreme temperatures, radiation, and vacuum of space, as well as the high accelerations and vibrations of launch and re-entry.

Cost: Developing and building nuclear propulsion systems is a costly endeavor. The technology and materials required are expensive, and the development process is complex and time-consuming.