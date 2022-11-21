Once A Water World, Now An Acidic Hot House: New NASA Study On How Venus Transformed

Venus was once a water world like Earth, but extreme volcanic activity on the planet transformed it into the acidic hot house it is today, says a new NASA study. Published in the Planetary Science Journal in April this year, the paper suggests that volcanic activity on Venus lasted hundreds to thousands of centuries and massive amounts of erupted material made the planet inhabitable.

Venus, as we know it, is the second planet in our solar system and is considered Earth's sister planet, however, the conditions make it one of the most extreme worlds ever found. It boasts an atmosphere with an average temperature of 462 °C, an atmosphere 90 times the surface pressure as compared to the Earth and its clouds rain sulphuric acid.

Diving deep into Venus' history

The study suggests that the aforementioned conditions were triggered due to massive volcanic outpourings especially those eruptions that occurred in a short span of geologic time, a few million years. These eruptions with smaller gaps in between could have led to a runaway greenhouse effect which kicked off the planet’s transition from wet and temperate to hot and dry. Notably, the experts also dived deep into the “large igneous provinces” in Earth’s history which resulted in several mass extinctions.

"By understanding the record of large igneous provinces on Earth and Venus, we can determine if these events may have caused Venus’ present condition,” said Dr. Michael J. Way, scientist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies and lead study author in an official statement.

The large igneous provinces are believed to have lasted tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of years depositing over 1,00,000 cubic miles of volcanic rock onto the surface. As a result, large fields of solidified volcanic rock cover 80% of Venus’ surface in total, experts say. "While we’re not yet sure how often the events which created these fields occurred, we should be able to narrow it down by studying Earth’s own history", Way stated.

As for Earth, life here began around 540 million years ago and our planet has endured five mass extinction events since then. Several studies say that the extinction events were caused or exacerbated by the kinds of eruptions that produce large igneous provinces, however, they were not able to cause the greenhouse effect like on Venus. In order to learn more about the hellish planet, NASA has planned the DAVINCI mission which is scheduled for launch no earlier than 2029.