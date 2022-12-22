'One Small Drop For Humankind': NASA's Perseverance Drops First Sample Tube On Mars

The Perseverance rover has marked an early step of NASA’s Sample Return Campaign as it dropped the first sample tube on the surface of Mars. The rover deposited a titanium tube containing a chalk-size core of igneous rock informally named “Malay” on a location called ‘Three Forks’ as part of a depot-building process. Perseverance is building the first-ever depot in another world. This depot will have ten tubes of samples at different locations which will be picked up in the early 2030s when NASA sends a mission to retrieve those tubes.

One small drop for humankind.@NASAPersevere has deposited the first of several samples onto the Martian surface! The #MarsSampleReturn mission could deliver some of these samples to Earth for in-depth analysis. https://t.co/epa4Be5oId pic.twitter.com/n7Cf9DfrIu — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 22, 2022

The sample tubes are being deposited from Perseverance’s belly where they have been stored. According to NASA, the rover currently has 17 tubes (of 16 rocks and one atmospheric sample) stored inside and it has been collecting duplicate samples from rock targets the mission selects. As for the one deposited first, it was collected on January 31 this year from a region of Mars’ Jezero Crater called “South Séítah” and was dropped roughly 3 feet (89 centimeters) onto a carefully selected patch.

(Map showing where the Perseverance rover will be dropping 10 samples; Image: NASA)

NASA recently also released a map showcasing where Perseverance is supposed to drop the samples. At least 18 feet (5.5 meters) diameter 'area of operation' has been allotted for the depot to ensure that a tiny helicopter could retrieve samples without disturbing the rest of the depot. As per the plan, the tubes will be deposited on the surface in an intricate zigzag pattern, with each sample 16 to 49 feet (5 to 15 meters) apart from one another.

Not one to brag, but this is pretty momentous. By dropping this one tube to the ground, I’ve officially started setting aside samples that Mars Sample Return could bring back to Earth someday.



Learn more: https://t.co/abNfyxE8Cy pic.twitter.com/SkjzFIn6Kd — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) December 21, 2022

The agency has said that this depositing process will take almost a month and its completion would mark a significant step toward bringing those samples to Mars. Perseverance landed on Mars in February last year and scientists have been searching for signs of ancient life on Mars by analysing the rock samples remotely. However, they intend to bring Martian rocks for a detailed investigation using technology that cannot be used remotely.

NASA is working on the Sample Return Campaign in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and has aimed to fetch the samples by 2033. The mission will begin with the launch of an Earth Return Orbiter in 2027. Read more about the insane recovery process the agencies have envisioned. "Seeing our first sample on the ground is a great capstone to our prime mission period, which ends on January 6,” Rick Welch, Perseverance’s deputy project manager at JPL, said in a statement. “It’s a nice alignment that, just as we’re starting our cache, we’re also closing this first chapter of the mission.”