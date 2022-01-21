OneWeb Signs 6-year Deal With HCIPL To Provide Satellite Internet Services In India

Satellite communications company OneWeb has signed a strategic six-year agreement with Hughes Communications India Private Ltd. (HCIPL) to provide satellite internet services in India. According to an official release by the partners, this deal follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by the companies in September 2021. OneWeb plans to develop a constellation of 648 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and it has already deployed 394 satellites after the recent launch on December 27, 2021. It is worth mentioning that reports about the agreement surfaced after SpaceX's Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava resigned from his position while the company was waiting for regulatory approval in India.

OneWeb plans to connect far-fetched areas in India

In the official release, HCIPL said that the company is planning to deliver services to Indian enterprises and the government, and connect the areas without fiber connectivity. It further added that in collaboration with OneWeb, it will look to bridge the digital divide by connecting towns and villages as well as local and regional municipalities. Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb said as per the release-

OneWeb's constellation will cover the length and breadth of India, from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to the Northeast and bring secure solutions to enterprises, governments, telcos, airline companies and maritime customers.

A subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), HCIPL is a joint venture of HUGHES and Bharti Airtel Limited. Besides, Hughes also is a shareholder and ecosystem partner of OneWeb. Meanwhile, calling the partnership a turning point for Digital India, Partho Banerjee, President and Managing Director of HCIPL said that government customers, including telecom service providers, banks, factories, schools, defence organisations, domestic airlines, and offshore vessel operators are 'eagerly waiting' for Satcom services. "We look forward to bringing them high-speed, low-latency services from HCIPL using OneWeb capacity and catapulting India to the cutting edge of connectivity," he added.

As of now, OneWeb has completed the deployment of 60% of its planned satellite fleet. The company is reportedly looking to complete the deployment process in 2022 as it is planning to start its services globally by the end of this year.

Image: Unsplash