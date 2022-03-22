Last Updated:

OneWeb To Launch Its Satellites Using SpaceX Rocket After Severing Ties With Russia

OneWeb said that the first launch will be conducted later this year and the agreement with SpaceX would resume its satellite launches disrupted by Russia.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
UK-based low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications enterprise OneWeb on Tuesday entered into a launch agreement with SpaceX after the Elon Musk-led company ended ties with Russia over the latter's invasion of Ukraine. In an announcement made on Monday, the company revealed that the first launch will be conducted later this year and the agreement would resume its satellite launches disrupted by Russia. OneWeb satellites were previously planned to launch on a Russian Soyuz rocket earlier this month but the mission was eventually scrubbed owing to Russia's demands. 

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson noted in the company's statement, "We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space. With these launch plans in place, we’re on track to finish building out our full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity around the globe." It is pertinent to mention here that Russia's abandonment of OneWeb prompted the latter to seek help from the Elon Musk-led firm, which is also its rival as both the companies aim to provide global connectivity by installing satellites in the LEO.

Though SpaceX has over 2,000 satellites aboard its internet firm Starlink, OneWeb has so far installed 428 satellites and aims to build a constellation of 648 satellites. The statistics currently stands at 66% of the target which would be boosted after the next launch. "Demand for OneWeb’s broadband connectivity services has continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, and governments worldwide. OneWeb has activated service with its network at the 50th parallel and above, and early partners are initiating service," the company revealed in its statement. 

OneWeb's feud with Russia

OneWeb was prepared to deploy 36 of its satellites on a Soyuz rocket on March 5, however, the mission ended after Russian space agency Roscosmos laid two major demands before the company. Since the launch was to be conducted amid Russia's offensive against Ukraine, Roscosmos demanded a guarantee that the OneWeb satellites would not be utilised for military purposes. In addition to this, Russia also demanded that the UK government should no longer be a stakeholder in the company. 

Needless to say, Russia's demands were rejected both by the UK and OneWeb following which Moscow severed ties with OneWeb and removed the satellite-carrying rocket from the launch pad. In retaliation, OneWeb withdrew all its employees from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and suspended all launches from the location. 

Image: SpaceX

