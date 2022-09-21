OneWeb's Satellites Arrive In India For Launch From ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre

The first batch of OneWeb satellites has arrived at Sriharikota for their launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The UK-based firm announced on September 20 that 36 satellites were shipped to India for a planned launch that will be conducted using ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) heaviest rocket– the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The launch will be carried out under the agreement that was signed between OneWeb and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.

Florida ➡️ Satish Dhawan Space Centre



We are excited to confirm the arrival of 36 satellites at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in advance of a planned launch from Sriharikota, India



Thanks to our launch partners, @isro and @NSIL_India as well as the team at @OneWebSatellit1.

"Undertaking the launch of 36 OneWeb satellites onboard GSLV-MkIII from India is a historic moment for NSIL and ISRO. We are excited to see the arrival of the satellites and the ground support equipment in India in preparation for the launch", Radhakrishnan D, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NSIL said in an official release.

"Teams at NSIL/ ISRO are sincerely working towards providing the best of the launch service solutions and support for OneWeb satellites", he added. This year, ISRO will launch its GSLV rocket to loft 36 satellites to a geosynchronous orbit followed by three more launches targeted for early next year. OneWeb says that its constellation, which currently has 428 satellites, will be complete next year comprising 648 satellites in total.

You can find out more about the arrival of our satellites in India, and more information about our upcoming launch, on our website

According to the company, it aims to "connect towns, villages, and local and regional municipalities in the hardest-to-reach areas, thus playing a critical role in bridging the digital divide across India", through Bharti Enterprises, a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

OneWeb's deal with ISRO

OneWeb partnered with ISRO after Russian space agency, Roscosmos refused to offer launch services to the company on its Soyuz rocket. The firm was snubbed by Roscosmos owing to the Ukraine crisis and the support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the UK government, which is also a shareholder in OneWeb. In its annual financial report, OneWeb revealed that it faced a loss of $229 million due to Russia backing off from the deal.

Apart from ISRO, OneWeb is also availing launch services from Elon Musk's SpaceX which is developing its own constellation of internet satellites and has launched over 2,800 satellites of its own.