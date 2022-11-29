Orion Captures Rare 'family Portrait' Of Earth And Moon In Single Frame From Deep Space

The Orion spacecraft is currently in the distant retrograde orbit (DRO) around the Moon and will soon begin its journey back to Earth. Currently, on its 13th day of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, the spacecraft beamed back live views of the Earth along with the Moon in a single frame.

The spacecraft, which has no astronauts but three mannequins to gather spaceflight data, beamed back this rare deep-space view when it was more than 4,32,000 km from Earth, according to NASA. At such a distance, Orion has become the first human-rate spacecraft to get farthest from our home planet. The record previously belonged to the 'Odyssey' spacecraft which went 4,00,171 kilometres from Earth during the Apollo 13 mission on April 15, 1972.

Flight day 13: Orion reached its maximum distance from Earth during the #Artemis I mission when it was 268,563 miles away from our home planet. Orion has now traveled farther than any other spacecraft built for humans. pic.twitter.com/sfdPFjf7Og — Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) November 29, 2022

NASA shared another picture which was captured by the cameras attached to Orion's solar arrays during a live stream when the spacecraft was in the DRO. The DRO is called distant because a spacecraft travels at a high altitude from the lunar surface in this path and moves in a direction opposite to the direction of the Moon's motion around Earth. This path was chosen to test Orion's capabilities and endurance in deep space as astronauts will soon board it for a lunar journey during Artemis 2 targeted in 2024.

This is RIGHT NOW. @NASA_Orion is looking back at Earth and the Moon from distant retrograde orbit. Watch the #Artemis I livestream: https://t.co/Qx1QFUdD08 pic.twitter.com/zMTorYQvjS — NASA (@NASA) November 28, 2022

The story of the mannequins

Orion is carrying three mannequins, the first of which is the 'Moonikin Campos' and the other two are Helga and Zohar developed by the German and the Israeli space agency. The Moonikin Campos is equipped with dozens of sensors to gather data on the vibration felt during a rocket launch among others whereas Helga and Zohar have been designed as female torsos to determine the effects deep space would have on female astronauts.

Commander Moonikin Campos here. I’ve had a very busy day, taking selfies with the #LunaTwins, writing Tweets, capturing data from lunar orbit…



Sadly, I’ve got to let the #Artemis social media nerds have their account back. pic.twitter.com/pL1fc7t1RA — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 28, 2022

I am joined on the #Artemis I mission by my two trusted companions, Helga and Zohar, aka the #LunaTwins!



Not only are Helga and Zohar joining me here inside @NASA_Orion… they are also joining me here on @Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ubAqyVvAYk — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 28, 2022

Artemis 1 is estimated to last 25 days, 11 hours and 36 minutes and it will end with Orion's splashdown into the Pacific Ocean. In a recent update, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that the mission has been an "extraordinary success" so far, and Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin said that 31 of the 174 baseline objectives are complete.