Orion Is Home! NASA's Artemis 1 Mission Ends With Textbook Splashdown In Pacific Ocean

The Artemis 1 mission has come to an end 25 days after it was launched on November 16 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The uncrewed mission concluded with the arrival of Orion, which splashed down at 11:09 pm IST near Island Guadalupe, about 240 km west of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

Artemis 1 ended after 25 days and 10 hours and Orion has travelled over 2 million km during the entire course of its journey.

The re-entry process of Orion began with the spacecraft's separation from the European Service Module (ESM) which was developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and supplied power through the mission through its solar arrays. At 10:30 pm, Orion separated with the ESM before heading toward the Earth's atmosphere for a skip entry manoeuvre.

In this manoeuvre, the spacecraft skipped over the Earth's atmosphere just like a flat rock skips over a pond. According to NASA, this ensured a smooth entry of Orion and its execution in future missions will reduce the effects of g-forces on astronauts when they board the spacecraft. Orion's re-entry was the ultimate test for NASA as the spacecraft, which was barrelling through the Earth's atmosphere at over 40,000 km per hour, had to slow down to just 32 km per hour before it hit the waters.

During re-entry Orion also endured temperatures up to 2,760°C. Further monitoring of the spacecraft after its recovery by the mission teams how well the heatshield of Orion performed and if it will be durable enough to save astronauts who will return from the Moon. Moving forward, NASA will validate the technologies used in the Orion spacecraft for its usage in Artemis 2, which is planned no earlier than 2024. Notably, the next Artemis launch will include four astronauts who will ride Orion for a trip around the Moon. However, the next landing on the Moon is planned during Artemis 3 scheduled to launch no earlier than 2025.