Our Private Mission To Moon Is A Step Toward Making Humans Multiplanetary: SpaceX

SpaceX officials say that the company's recently announced second private mission to the Moon would help make humanity a multi-planetary species. This statement was made during a press briefing on October 12 after entrepreneur Dennis Tito and his wife was announced as one of SpaceX’s customers.

Tito, who became the first-ever space tourist in 2001, has bought two seats aboard the Starship mega-rocket for a week-long trip around the Moon. He will be accompanied by his wife Akiko Tito and ten others, whose names are yet to be revealed.

“SpaceX's goal is to make humanity multi-planetary. This mission is a really notable step towards that, where, instead of buying a whole mission, you can now buy a single seat. That's already a pretty big cost reduction for an individual person," Aarti Matthews, director of Starship cargo and crew programs at Elon Musk's SpaceX said as per Space.com.

During this mission, which would launch later this year, a dozen passengers will travel within 200 km of the Moon and come as close as 40 km from the lunar surface. During the conference, Dennis Tito said that he is longing for a trip to the Moon ever since he visited the International Space Station (ISS) two decades ago. Talking about the development of Starship, the entrepreneur said that it "could prove to be one of the most important accomplishments in six million years of human history".

SpaceX officials discuss affordability of space travel

During the call with reporters, Matthews said the option to buy a single seat on a spacecraft rather than booking the whole mission has been a significant step in making space travel affordable. "This mission is really groundbreaking in that it puts us on a very firm step towards airline-like operations, where now, for the first time, you can buy an individual seat to the moon," the official said. While the amount paid by Tito for a couple of Starship seats has not been disclosed, he reportedly paid a hefty sum of $20 million two decades ago, when space travel was far from even its budding stage.

The twelve people including the Tito couple flying on Starship would launch to the Moon after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's 'dearMoon' mission completes. The billionaire bought all the seats on Starship in 2018 for a 2023 flight and around eight people are expected to join him. Besides, the Polaris Program is also in the pipeline which would be the first to see Starship take off with humans onboard.