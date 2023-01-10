Ozone Layer To Recover Within 40 Years, Will Avoid 0.3-0.5°C Of Warming By 2100: UN

A new United Nations report on climate change has revealed that the ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades, which would avoid 0.3-0.5°C of global warming by 2100. The report was revealed by a UN-backed panel of experts at the American Meteorological Society’s 103rd annual meeting on January 9.

The Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion report, which is published every four years, also underscored the successful phase out of nearly 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances, as is promised by the Montreal Protocol.

Some good news 📣 : As a result of humans no longer using ozone-depleting gases, the world's #ozone layer is on track to recover.



And thanks to the collaborative effort of nations, about 0.5° Celsius of global warming can be avoided - a model for further climate action! — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) January 9, 2023

UN announces 'good news'

According to the UN report, phasing out nearly 99% of the banned ozone-depleting substances led to the recovery of the ozone layer in the upper stratosphere and decreased human exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. If this trend continues, experts say that the ozone layer will recover to 1980 levels by somewhere around 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 over the rest of the world.

The ozone hole was first detected by scientists in 1985 and since then, its size has been varying due to different meteorological conditions. The same has been witnessed over Antarctic between 2019 and 2021. Scientists, however, say that the Antarctic Ozone hole has neverthless been improving since 2000.

"Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action. Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and must be done – as a matter of urgency – to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and so limit temperature increase,” Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in an official statement.

Stressing over the crucial role of the Montreal Protocol introduced in 1987, the report also said that the world would be 0.3- 0.5°C cooler by the end of this century if the ozone remains healthy.

"That ozone recovery is on track according to the latest quadrennial report is fantastic news. The impact the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstressed. Over the last 35 years, the Protocol has become a true champion for the environment,” Meg Seki, Executive Secretary of the UN Environment Programme’s Ozone Secretariat said.