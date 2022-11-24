Paralympic Medallist John McFall Selected As World's First 'parastronaut' By ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced its new class of space travellers that includes the world’s first 'parastronaut'. John McFall is one of the 17 astronauts who have been selected among 22,523 applicants from all across Europe. Notably, the new astronaut batch includes eight women and all the candidates including McFall (41) will undergo training under a feasibility programme to see if they are capable of space travel. Notably, it would take a few years before McFall gets to travel to outer space if he is selected.

ESA says that Mcfall was chosen in November 2022 for its Parastronaut Feasibility Project which aims to help scientists understand more about the challenges disabled astronauts would face during spaceflight. "I never dreamt of being an astronaut. It was only when ESA announced that they were looking for a candidate with a physical disability to embark on this project that it really sparked my interest", McFall said per ABC News.

The story of John McFall

Although he was disabled at an early age, McFall went on to have an illustrious and decorated career in sports and exercise science. According to his profile, McFall had to have his right leg amputated at the age of 19 after he underwent a serious motorcycle accident. However, this did not stop him from becoming a professional track and field athlete in 2005, and he went on to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a Paralympic sprinter.

McFall was born on 25 April 1981 in Frimley, south UK and has a Bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery from Cardiff University. Following his graduation, he became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in 2016 and is currently a Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar working in the south of England.

The world's first parastronaut candidate has also bagged multiple awards in both sports and for his expertise in medicine. He has a paralympic Bronze Medal in the 100m race at the Beijing Paralympic Games 2008 and he is the IWASF World Champion (100m and 200m) awarded by the International Amputee and Wheelchair Sports Federation in 2007.

Moreover, he is also a European Bronze Medallist (200m) from 2005, a World Silver Medallist (100m) and a Bronze Medallist (200m) from 2006 and a Paralympic World Cup Champion (200m) and Silver Medallist (100m) from 2007.