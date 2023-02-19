Parker Solar Probe's Instrument Goes Prematurely Offline, NASA Updates On What's Next

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, which recently made headlines for touching the Sun, has suffered an anomaly, the agency announced. One of the spacecraft’s instruments got powered off prematurely by its autonomy system, a glitch that was detected on February 12.

Mission Update:



On Feb. 12, one of the instruments on Parker Solar Probe was powered off but is expected to return to normal operations soon. The overall spacecraft remains healthy.



Learn more: https://t.co/UEEUQM1pRF pic.twitter.com/YroH86cclo — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) February 17, 2023

"It happened during the application of an approved flight software patch to the Energetic Particle Instrument (EPI-Hi). An anomaly review board determined the instrument was power cycled prematurely before the new patch was completely loaded," NASA said in an official statement. It further said that the said instrument will remain off for several weeks because the mission teams will have a hard time communicating with Parker Probe because of its geometry with the sun and solar radio frequency interference.

NASA, however, assured that the probe remains healthy as its other components are functioning as expected. Moreover, the instrument is expected to return to normal operations before Parker's next closest approach (15th) to the Sun on March 12.

More about the Parker probe

The probe is named after astrophysicist Eugene Parker and was launched in August 2018 as part of NASA's $1.5 billion project to study the Sun up close. On December 15, 2021, it became the first spacecraft to sample the Sun's particles and magnetic fields as it got as close as 13 million km from the solar surface. It is equipped with a heat shield that is 8 feet in diameter and 4.5 inches thick and is designed to withstand temperatures up to 1,650°C.