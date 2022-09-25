Peer Into A Star's Destruction; NASA's Hubble Telescope Photographs Jaw-dropping Event

NASA has showcased another cosmic masterpiece captured by the Hubble telescope. The agency says that this picture features a young stellar object named IRAS 05506+2414 which is located around 9,000 light-years away. Observations using Hubble’s wide field view 3 camera have led scientists to conclude that this glowing object might be an example of an explosive event caused by the disruption of a massive young star system.

Located in the constellation Taurus, according to NASA, could help astronomers understand the earliest stages in the lives of massive stars. Hubble has revealed that this object has a fan-like spray of material that is spreading outwards from the center of this image at a velocity of 350 km per second.

"While it is possible to measure the velocity of material speeding outward from the star, astronomers cannot tell how far from Earth the star actually is from a single observation", NASA said in a statement. "Knowing its distance allows astronomers to determine how bright the star is and how much energy it is emitting, and therefore estimate its mass – all vital information in determining the origin of this bright young star’s unusual outflow".

This image comes after the agency released the brand new picture of a spiral galaxy lying roughly 180 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Camelopardalis.

The telescope achieved its latest observational milestone with the galaxy NGC 1961 which has been spotted churning this cosmic dust embedded with bright young stars. NASA says that the galaxy NGC 1961 is an intermediate spiral and an active galactic nuclei (AGN), the type of galaxy that has a central region brighter than the rest of the galaxy combined. "NGC 1961 is a fairly common type of AGN that emits low-energy-charged particles", NASA said in a statement.

Astronomers have also known that the AGN galaxies likely have supermassive black holes at their cores churning out bright jets and winds that shape their evolution.