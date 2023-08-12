Perseid Meteor Shower To Peak On August 13 | Here's How To Watch Live In India

The annual event of the Perseid meteor shower is back and is expected to put on quite a show in the night sky. Astronomers say that viewers can spot as many as 100 meteors per hour during the best meteor shower of the year. This event will peak on August 13 across the world including India, however, bad weather conditions might hinder the viewing experience.

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower?

Assuming the weather is not favourable in your location, you can still watch the meteor shower from the comfort of your home for free. The Virtual Telescope Project has scheduled a live stream on YouTube for its viewers across the globe. The broadcast will begin on August 13 at 7 am (IST) and you can watch the event via the live stream below.

About the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is a result of Earth passing through the debris of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle which takes 133 years to complete one orbit around the Sun. This comet with a nucleus 26 km across was discovered in 1862 by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle, however, it was astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli who confirmed in 1865 that this comet was the source of the Perseids.

Each year, the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the comet while orbiting the Sun. As the debris interacts with the planet's atmosphere, bright streaks of colourful light and fireballs are visible in the sky.