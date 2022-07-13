Perseverance Rover Begins Search For Launchpad On Mars For NASA's 'sample Return' Mission

Besides searching for life on Mars, NASA's Perseverance has begun a side project - finding a location where a spacecraft could land to collect samples gathered by the rover. This cumbersome task is to be carried out during the Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission which NASA is developing with the European Space Agency (ESA). Under this mission, NASA would send a spacecraft with a rocket to Mars to bring the samples back to Earth for further analysis.

I’m a geologist, meteorologist, photographer, etc. Now I can add “location scout” to the list. I’ve been scoping out spots where Mars Sample Return spacecraft could set up operations – including the first launchpad on another planet.



Read more: https://t.co/6PN4RmBgjH pic.twitter.com/5Jo7X1DW0Q

"I’ve been scoping out spots where Mars Sample Return spacecraft could set up operations – including the first launchpad on another planet", the Perseverance rover's mission team wrote on Twitter.

Perseverance searches for an ideal landing/launching spot

NASA scientists are looking for locations that are close to Perseverance's exploration site - the Jezero crater - and have a relatively flat, lander-friendly terrain. "Essentially, a dull landing place is good", MSR Program Manager Richard Cook of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement.

"The flatter and more uninspiring the vista, the better we like it, because while there are a lot of things that need to be done when we arrive to pick up the samples, sightseeing is not one of them," he added.

Big day for space science! From grand telescope views that #UnfoldTheUniverse, to extreme closeups of #SamplingMars, with rock cores barely the size of a pinky finger. I've now collected my 10th rock sample, seen here in the late afternoon Martian sun.

Notably, the first stage of the MSR is complete as the rover has cored, collected, and sealed nine samples of Martian rocks. The mission also demands an area that lacks large rocks (especially those over 19 centimeters, in diameter), as well as sand dunes, and steeply angled terrain.

Al Chen, another MSR mission scientist at JPL said, "Now we have some up-close-and-personal shots of the landing strip that indicate we were right on the money. The landing strip will more than likely make our shortlist of potential landing and caching sites for MSR."

Under the MSR mission, NASA and ESA will send a lander and an Earth Return Orbiter to Mars. The lander, which would carry a new rover inside it, will land on a targeted spot. In the next step, the new rover will be released to collect samples from Perseverance and transfer them to a rocket named the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV), also aboard the lander.

This rocket would then launch from the Martian surface and transfer the samples to the Earth Return Orbiter for a trip back to Earth. Notably, this would be the first mission to return samples and the first rocket launch on another planet.