Perseverance Rover Marks Two Years Of Landing On Mars; Watch The Historic Moment Here

It has been two years since NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars and went on to achieve many milestones. At 2:25 am IST on February 19, 2021, the rover touched down in the Jezero crater which once was home to an ancient river delta some few billion years ago. The motive behind making Perseverance explore this region was to find signs of ancient microbial life on the red planet which might have originated in the said delta.

While the search for suspected microbial life still continues, the rover has clocked in several firsts, including producing oxygen on Mars. NASA, meanwhile, is celebrating Perseverance's landing on this historic day which kickstarted a new phase of exploration.

NASA rover's achievements in numbers

The Perseverance rover, during its two years of exploration, has driven 14.97 kilometers and has collected 18 samples (17 rocks and one atmospheric). In April 2021, the rover produced five grams of oxygen for the first time using its MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment) instrument. Since the milestone, MOXIE has been used seven times and about 92 grams of oxygen has been produced thus far. In addition to this, the rover's cameras have collectively taken 1,66,000 images featuring the topography of the Jezero crater.

The mission that lies ahead

NASA's rover team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is currently gathering rock samples on Mars which will soon be sent to Earth for detailed analysis under the Mars Sample Return Campaign. Notably, Perseverance recently completed building the first-ever depot on another planet as part of this campaign and has dropped ten sample tubes at various locations. These tubes will be picked up when NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) together launch a new lander with twin helicopters that will fetch the samples for a trip back to Earth.

According to the plan recently announced, ESA will first launch an orbiter in 2027 followed by a lander the next year. If everything goes as planned, the samples will reach Earth in 2033.