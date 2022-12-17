Perseverance Rover Ready To Build 1st Depot On Mars For Sample Return, Reveals NASA

The Perseverance rover is ready to start a crucial phase of the Mars Sample Return campaign with the development of a sample depot on the red planet.

NASA revealed that the robotic explorer will start dropping its sample tubes on a flat area nicknamed ‘Three Forks’ in the Jezero crater. The sample-dropping process will begin with the release of titanium sample tubes carrying a chalk-sized core of rock from the rover's belly 2.9 feet onto the ground for roughly one month. NASA says that in 30 days or so, Perseverance will deposit a total of 10 tubes carrying various types of rocks collected since its landing on February 18.

It starts! 😮



Soon, @NASAPersevere will begin dropping sample tubes onto the surface of Mars. This next phase of #MarsSampleReturn will take over a month and is part of an ambitious plan to return Mars samples to Earth for in-depth analysis. https://t.co/32M0sgCJJj pic.twitter.com/P6RfWyQVdo — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 16, 2022

The agency explained that Perseverance has collected a pair of samples from each of its targets and it will deposit half of every pair to keep the other as a backup. The backup samples will remain inside the rover and will be the primary means to convey the collected samples to the Mars launch vehicle.

NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), plans to fetch the samples by 2033 and the Sample Return Campaign will begin with the launch of an Earth Return Orbiter in the fall of 2027. More on the recovery process here.

Building the first depot on another world

The primary requirement for building a depot was finding a level and rock-free terrain as depositing the sample tubes requires sufficient room. A smooth terrain is also required for the recovery helicopters which are part of the sample recovery process. After identifying 'Three Forks' as such a location, the mission teams figured out where and how to deploy the tubes within that location.

"Up to now, Mars missions required just one good landing zone; we need 11,” said Richard Cook, Mars Sample Return program manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in a statement. “The first one is for the Sample Retrieval Lander, but then we need 10 more in the vicinity for our Sample Recovery Helicopters to perform takeoffs and landings, and driving too".

The teams have decided to allot at least 18 feet (5.5 meters) diameter 'area of operation' to ensure a helicopter could retrieve samples without disturbing the rest of the depot. To make this happen, the tubes will be deposited on the surface in an intricate zigzag pattern, with each sample 16 to 49 feet (5 to 15 meters) apart from one another.

NASA says that the depot's success will depend on the accurate placement of the tubes. Once the deposit is done, Perseverance will send several images that will be examined by mission controllers to pinpoint their location in case they get lost in dust storms before their collection.