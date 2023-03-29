Planetary Parade: These Five Planets Aligned In An Arc Form In A Rare Celestial Show

Quick links:
Sky gazers witnessed another cosmic spectacle on Tuesday, March 28. Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars, including the Moon, were visible like an arc after sunset.
The planets lined up from the horizon beginning with Jupiter just after sunset. It was followed by Venus, Uranus, Moon, and Mars going upwards.
According to astronomers, planets stretched from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky.
While Jupiter, Venus, and Mars were seen by the naked eye due to their higher brightness, Mercury and Uranus were spotted by using binoculars.