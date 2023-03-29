Last Updated:

Planetary Parade: These Five Planets Aligned In An Arc Form In A Rare Celestial Show

5 planets - Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars - lined up with the Moon in the sky in one of the most awaited celestial shows.

Space
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars
1/7
Twitter/@NASAJPL

Sky gazers witnessed another cosmic spectacle on Tuesday, March 28. Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars, including the Moon, were visible like an arc after sunset. 

Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars
2/7
Twitter/@man_dares

Planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus aligned with the Moon forming an arc across the evening sky. 

Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars
3/7
Twitter/@hassanxyz_

Such an alignment is often termed "a planetary parade" and was visible to people after sunset.

Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars
4/7
Twitter/@themoonlovepic

The planets lined up from the horizon beginning with Jupiter just after sunset. It was followed by Venus, Uranus, Moon, and Mars going upwards.

Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars
5/7
Twitter/@JimRaginia

According to astronomers, planets stretched from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky.

Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars
6/7
Twitter/@ps__2112

While Jupiter, Venus, and Mars were seen by the naked eye due to their higher brightness, Mercury and Uranus were spotted by using binoculars. 

Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mars
7/7
Twitter/@mickfitz99

Jupiter (magnitude 2.1) and Mercury (magnitude -1.3) were seen near the horizon, while Venus, (magnitude 4.0) Uranus (magnitude 5.8) and Mars (magnitude 0.9) shined higher up in the sky.

COMMENT