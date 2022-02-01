'Planets Can Be Formed Even Around Dying Stars': New Planetary Study Makes Bold Claim

An international team of astronomers led by Belgium-based Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) has suggested in its new study that planets can be produced even from dying stars. Published in the journal ‘Astronomy and Astrophysics’, the study, if confirmed to be true, will challenge the existing theories around planet formation. Until now, scientists have believed that the majority of the planets form soon after the formation of their host stars. Similar was the case for Earth, which formed relatively soon after the birth of the sun some 4.6 billion years ago.

Dust clumps can also surround dying stars, the study argues

According to present theories, after the sun emerged, a giant 'pancake' of dust and gas surrounded it which later formed protoplanets and eventually into full-fledged planets. However, the new study argues that dust and gas do not necessarily form only around newborn stars, and can surround dying stars independently from star formation. According to the experts, this process can happen around a binary star system, where both are circling each other and one of them is at the final stage of its life.

They explain in their research, that a medium-sized star during its final stages releases large amounts of gas and dust before turning into a white dwarf. It is this cloud of dust and gas that sets the stage and provides scope for planet formation, according to the study. Moreover, this cloud of dust stays intact owing to the other star's gravitational pull, which makes the cloud take the shape of a flat and rotating disc. Adding weight to their research, the scientists note that these discs are similar to what they observed around young stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

What's more, is that scientists have claimed to find a void in the dust cloud disc around evolved binary stars, which points towards the presence of a planet. Out of 85 observed binary star systems, 10 were found to have a disc with large voids. KU Leuven astronomer and first author of the study Jacques Kluska said-

In ten percent of the evolved binary stars with discs we studied, we see a large cavity in the disc. This is an indication that something is floating around there that has collected all matter in the area of the cavity.

The study experts say that several planets can be formed in this way around these star couples. While this theory is yet to be confirmed, professor Hans Van Winckel from KU Leuven's Institute of Astronomy says that the theory's confirmation or refutation will be "an unprecedented test for the current theories".

