Last Updated:

PM Modi Names Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown Point 'Shivashakti', Chandrayaan-2 Point 'Tiranga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the scientists and project team of Chandrayaan-3 mission at ISRO made the major announcement.

Space
 
| Written By
Apoorva Shukla
Chandrayaan 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing scientists at ISRO I Image: X/ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the scientists and project team of Chandrayaan-3 mission at Indian Research Space Organisation's (ISRO) ISTRAC facility, made two major announcements, that would mark India's presence of the Moon forever. Appreciating the scientists for the sucess of Chandrayaan-3, the Prime Minister announed that the touch down point of the Chandrayaan-3 lander will now be known as 'Shivashakti'.

Emphasising that women form the backbone of entire universe, the Prime Minister hailed the contribution of women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. "'Shivashakti' point will mark India's scientific and philosophical journey in the world for years to come," said PM Modi. 

Continuing his address, PM Modi said, "We need the blessings of Shakti to do any work successfully and that Shakti is our 'Naari Shakti.' All of you watched that our women scientists played an important role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This Shivshakti point will motivate the next generation for the welfare of humanity."

Further, in the second major announcement, the Prime Minister said that the Chandrayaan-2 point will now be called 'Tiranga' point'.

While naming the Chandrayaan-2 spot as Tiranga point, the Prime Minister said that this would impart the most necessary teaching, that no faliure is final. "This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final..." he said. "If there is a strong willpower, then success is bound to happen," he added.

First Published:
COMMENT