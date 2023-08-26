PM Modi Names Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown Point 'Shivashakti', Chandrayaan-2 Point 'Tiranga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the scientists and project team of Chandrayaan-3 mission at Indian Research Space Organisation's (ISRO) ISTRAC facility, made two major announcements, that would mark India's presence of the Moon forever. Appreciating the scientists for the sucess of Chandrayaan-3, the Prime Minister announed that the touch down point of the Chandrayaan-3 lander will now be known as 'Shivashakti'.

Emphasising that women form the backbone of entire universe, the Prime Minister hailed the contribution of women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. "'Shivashakti' point will mark India's scientific and philosophical journey in the world for years to come," said PM Modi.

Continuing his address, PM Modi said, "We need the blessings of Shakti to do any work successfully and that Shakti is our 'Naari Shakti.' All of you watched that our women scientists played an important role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This Shivshakti point will motivate the next generation for the welfare of humanity."

Further, in the second major announcement, the Prime Minister said that the Chandrayaan-2 point will now be called 'Tiranga' point'.

The point on the moon where Chandrayaan-2 has left its footprints will now be called the 'Tiranga point' and this Tiranga point will teach us that no failure is final. If there is strong willpower, then success is bound to happen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #Bengaluru #ISRO… pic.twitter.com/E2Wf0zEzBl — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2023

While naming the Chandrayaan-2 spot as Tiranga point, the Prime Minister said that this would impart the most necessary teaching, that no faliure is final. "This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final..." he said. "If there is a strong willpower, then success is bound to happen," he added.