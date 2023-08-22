PM Modi To Join Chandrayaan-3 Landing Virtually, Arrangements Made In South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joining the Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually from South Africa on August 23.

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar South Pole at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi arrived in South Africa's Johannesburg on Tuesday to take part in the 15th edition of the BRICS Summit at a time when India is gearing up to become the first country to reach the uncharted South Pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

According to the sources, arrangements have been made for PM Modi in Johannesburg to watch the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. The successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon will make India the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touchdown on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008. The Rs 650 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

(With PTI inputs)