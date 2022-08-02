Polaris Dawn Mission Likely To Launch In December This Year: Crew Member Jared Isaacman

The five-day-long Polaris Dawn mission is likely to take off in December this year, said crew member Jared Isaacman at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture air show last week. Isaacman, the American entrepreneur, is the one who commanded and organised the world’s first private orbital mission Inspiration4 and announced the Polaris Program in February this year.

“We’re looking at the end of the year (for Polaris Dawn) right now so, so likely December”, Isaacman said at the event as per Space News.

Amazing few days @EAA Oshkosh w/@PolarisProgram. High performance & high consequence flying is part of our training..plus max fun🤙. Thankful for a great team that pulled this together. Till next year pic.twitter.com/ndKdcFJ6IU — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) July 31, 2022

The Polaris Program consists of three space missions, wherein the first ever private spacewalk will be carried out along with the first-ever crewed Starship launch. The first of this programme is the Polaris Dawn which will be commanded by Isaacman. The billionaire will be accompanied by three other crew members– Anna Menon, Scott Poteet and Sarah Gillis.

Objective of the Polaris Dawn mission

During Polaris Dawn, the four astronauts will spend five days in space inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at an altitude of 1,400 kilometres. This would make it the highest-ever orbital mission in the low-Earth orbit (LEO). During their outer space stay, the astronauts would conduct 35 different experiments on the elevated radiation in LEO to prepare for deep space missions in the future.

The team would also test SpaceX's Starlink constellation for communication. Another objective of the mission would be the historic spacewalk by a private crew. For this ambitious endeavour, the life support system of the Dragon capsule is being upgraded and new specialised spacesuits are being developed. "The suit development that is occurring for this mission is really going to help us learn, and we’ll be able to build on this as we go to the moon and ultimately go to Mars", Menon said as per Space News.

Currently, the team is undergoing different phases of preparations for their mission and has completed training sessions involving mountain climbing, scuba diving and emergency medical procedures. Notably, the Polaris Program also has a philanthropic agenda as the mission would raise funds for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.