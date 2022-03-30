'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 2007 FF1 To Zoom Past Earth On April Fool's Day: NASA

The upcoming month will begin with a fairly cosmic event as another asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on April 1. The asteroid named 2007 FF1 is about 260 metres wide and according to the Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), it will fly by Earth from a distance of about 74,23,046 kilometers. Owing to its size and distance from our planet, the asteroid has been labelled 'potentially hazardous,' however, it poses no threat to our planet.

More about the approaching space rock

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which keeps an eye on near-Earth objects (NEOs) such as asteroids and comets, revealed that the 2007 FF1 made its previous approach in 2020. This NEO was about 1,73,42,881 kilometers from Earth, which is much greater than the distance predicted during the forthcoming visit. JPL even released an orbital map showing the path of the asteroid through our solar system. An object is classified as NEO when it is found to be located at a distance less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

(Image: CNEOS)

According to CNEOS, the asteroid was discovered in March 2007 when it was found cruising through space at just a speed of 39,348 kilometers per hour. Interestingly, its next flyby is predicted in August 2035, when it will visit our solar system again from a distance of 1,14,41,245 kilometers from the Earth. The latest approach comes just a week after the agencies informed about another potentially hazardous asteroid bigger than the Empire State Building.

Asteroid 2013 BO76

The hurtling asteroid's approach comes just a week after the asteroid 2013 BO76, bigger than the Empire State Building made its flyby. Measuring 450 metres across, was at a distance of 51,11,759 kilometers and zoomed past at a speed of 49,513 kilometers per hour. While its previous trip to our solar system was in 2013, it would be next seen in July 2033, as per JPL. Tracking asteroids have become more important than ever, especially considering the asteroid 2022 EB5, which crashed on a Norwegian island nearly 470 kilometers off the east coast of Greenland and northeast Iceland.

Image: Pixabay