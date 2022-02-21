'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid To Skim Past Earth On Feb 22; Here's How To Watch Live

It’s time to look up as a potentially hazardous asteroid will be making its closest approach to Earth in the early hours of February 22. Named asteroid (455176) 1999 VF22, the space rock will zoom past our planet from a relatively close but safe distance, as per the Virtual Telescope Project. Interestingly, the asteroid can be spotted making its flyby in the live stream to be provided by the Rome-based Virtual Telescope.

Next 22 Feb., Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (455176) 1999 VF221 will have a relatively close (safe!) fly-by with our planet (5.4 millions of km from the us). We will show it to you live, online: join us from the comfort of your home! 🔭☄️



When and where to watch the asteroid?

The Virtual Telescope Project would be streaming the flyby live on its official YouTube channel on February 22. The live stream will begin at 5:30 am (IST) and those interested to watch the hurtling asteroid can tune into the telescope's channel shared above or the official website. "The Virtual Telescope Project will show it live, online, just before the fly-by time. This way, you can join the journey from the comfort of your home," the author Gianluca Masi said in a statement.

More about the asteroid

According to Masi, the asteroid has an estimated diameter in the range of 190- 430 meters and will make its flyby approximately 5.4 million kilometres away from Earth. Moreover, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says that the asteroid was discovered in 1999 and it takes about 1.5 years to complete one orbit around the sun, EarthSky reported. Interestingly, the asteroid's next flyby will be 128 years later as it would make its return on February 23, 2150.

What's more, is that the asteroid was discovered through the Arizona-based Catalina Sky Survey in 1999 and hence got its name 1999 VF22. EarthSky reported that the space rock is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 25.1 km/s, relative to Earth and often passes close to planets such as Mars, Venus and Mercury. As already mentioned, the 1999 VF22 will make its pass from a safe distance, which is about 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Image: Unsplash