Pragyan Rover Traverses Shiv Shakti Point On The Moon, ISRO Shares New Video

The Pragyan rover is traversing the lunar South Pole smoothly after being rolled out on the surface of the Moon on August 24. Weighing 26kg, the six-wheeled rover is designed to determine the chemical and elemental composition of the lunar soil using two of its instruments - Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS).

At 8:31 am IST on August 24, ISRO announced that the rover ramped down from the Vikram lander, which made a soft landing at 6:04 pm a day ago on August 23. With this accomplishment, India became the first country to touch down on the South Pole of the lunar surface and the fourth to ever land on the Moon. Vikram had a designated landing site measuring 4km X 2.4km at 69.367621 S, 32.348126 E latitudes.

Most recently, ISRO shared a new speed-up video of the Pragyan rover moving around the lander, leaving its marks on the Shiv Shakti Point, the name of Vikram's landing site given by PM Narendra Modi. "Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole," ISRO posted on X.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🔍What's new here?



Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole 🌗! pic.twitter.com/1g5gQsgrjM — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023

As of 6:15 pm on August 25, the rover had covered a distance of eight meters on the landing site, ISRO revealed. According to Senior Scientist and founder of Kalam Centre, Srijan Pal Singh, the rover moves at a speed of 1 centimeter per second, carefully treading over the uneven lunar surface.

The rover (dimensions - 917 x 750 x 397) is powered by a 50W solar panel and has a mission life of 14 Earth days (or one lunar day), the same as the Vikram lander. Its job is to use the LIBS instrument for qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis and to derive the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the lunar soil. It will also use the APXS instrument to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site.

Both Vikram and Pragyan will only last for 14 Earth days because the Sun will set on the South Pole on the 15th day and the temperatures will drop to as low as - 250°C, rendering the solar panels on both the lander and rover powerless.

As for the lander, it is equipped with four payloads, three from ISRO and one from NASA [Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) for lunar ranging studies]. Its other three instruments are ChaSTE, ILSA and RAMBHA for thermal, seismic and atmospheric study of the Moon, respectively. Chandrayaan-3 will also build on the success of the Chandrayaan-1 mission which helped in the discovery of water molecules on the lunar South Pole.