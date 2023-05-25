Principles Of Science Came From Vedas, But Repackaged As Western Knowledge, Says ISRO Head

The principles of science and modern-day discoveries, inventions, theories, and concepts are broadly based on Vedic knowledge and literature, said the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday. "Algebra, square roots, concepts of time, architecture, the structure of the universe, metallurgy, and even aviation were first found in the Vedas," said S Somnath.

These sciences and concepts that were discovered in India travelled to "Europe through Arab countries and were subsequently posited as discoveries of scientists of the Western world," he said.

Principals of sciences originated in Vedas, says ISRO Chairman

ISRO chairman said the problem back then was the language that the Indian scientists used, as Sanskrit had no written script, adding that "it was listened to and learned by heart, which is how the language survived. It was only later that people started using the Devanagari script for Sanskrit." These remarks were made by the ISRO chairman at the convocation of the Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

For the unversed, it is believed that Panini who had penned the rules of Sanskrit grammar, the language’s syntax and structure making it ideal to "convey scientific thoughts and processes", Somanath said. "Engineers and scientists like Sanskrit a great deal. It suits the language of computers, and those learning artificial intelligence learn it. Lots of research is being done on how Sanskrit can be used for computation," he said.

ISRO Chairman on the Sanskrit language

Noting other key aspects of the Sanskrit language, Somanath said these extend beyond science. "Indian literature written in Sanskrit is extremely rich in its original and philosophical form. It is also important in the scientific sense. There is no separation of cultural, spiritual, and scientific study in Sanskrit," he said.