Prof. Satish Dhawan's 102nd Birth Anniversary: A Brief Look At Former ISRO Chief's Life

India, on September 25, is celebrating the birth anniversary of Professor Satish Dhawan who is remembered as the game changer for ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Born on this day in 1920 in Srinagar, Prof. Dhawan was raised in Lahore and Kashmir and was educated both in India and the US. On his 102nd birth anniversary today, let us take a look at the pioneer who gave India many firsts.

Today, ISRO celebrates the birth anniversary of Prof. Satish Dhawan, who succeeded Dr. Sarabhai to serve as Chairman during 1972-1984. Prof. Dhawan led the operationalization of INSAT, IRS & PSLV systems to place India in the league of Spacefaring nations. https://t.co/1k5fqCgsdY pic.twitter.com/TXSIeF0sZD — ISRO (@isro) September 25, 2022

Early life

Considered one of India’s most prominent aerospace engineers, Prof. Dhawan had Bachelor’s degree in physics, mathematics and mechanical engineering, a Master’s degree in English literature and aerospace engineering, and a double Ph.D. in mathematics and aerospace engineering. After his return to India in 1951, he joined Bengaluru-based IISc’s Department of Aerospace Engineering and in 1962, he was appointed the Director of the Institute, making him the youngest at this position at just 42 years old.

IISc says that he was also the longest serving Director and is accredited with reorganising academic departments, establishing new centers and encouraging the Institute community to embrace an interdisciplinary research approach.

Prof. Dhawan's contributions

Prof. Dhawan is called the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India and one of the most eminent researchers in the field of turbulence and boundary layers. In 1972, he took over Dr Vikram Sarabhai after his death as the Chairman of ISRO on the request of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and spearheaded the organisation till 1984. Notably, he did while balancing the demanding role of IISc's Director till 1981.

His contributions include setting up the first supersonic wind tunnel in India at IISc and pioneering research on relaminarisation of separated boundary layer flows, three-dimensional boundary layers and trisonic flows (all part of the fluid dynamics field). His leadership also led to the development of operational systems like INSAT- a telecommunications satellite, IRS - the Indian Remote Sensing satellite and ISRO's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV rocket).

It is worth mentioning that it was under Prof. Dhawan's chairmanship that India successfully developed an indigenous launch vehicle SLV3 which placed Rohini satellite, RS-1, into orbit on July 18, 1980. Prof. Dhawan is also remembered for his exceptional leadership as he took the blame for the failure in the first attempt of the SLV3 mission in August 1979.

Prof. Dhawan's legacy

Owing to Prof. Dhawan's relentless efforts in bringing India into the space race, ISRO renamed the Indian satellite launch center to Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) after his death in 2002. The SDSC is located about 100 km north of Chennai and is used for launching the PSLV rocket and other ISRO vehicles for orbital missions.

ISRO scientist Roddam Narasimha and Prof. Dhawan's student says that Dr Sarabhai might have sown the seed of India's space program but remembers Prof. Dhawan as someone who helped the seed grow into a tree.