Quadrantids Meteor Shower To Peak On Jan 4 In India; Check Timing & Other Details

The year 2022 has a lot in line for stargazers as there are several major celestial events waiting to light up the night sky. Kickstarting these events is the Quadrantids meteor shower which will peak in the early hours of January 4. Usually active between the last week of December and the first of January, the Quadrantids is an above-average event capable enough to offer a sparkling experience.

Where do the Quadrantids meteors come from?

According to NASA, the meteors in the Quadrantids shower are remnants of the asteroid 2003 EH1, which might now be extinct. The Quadrantids are said to have been discovered in 2003 after astronomers observed dust grains left behind by 2003 EH1. According to Time and Date, the meteor shower has been named after the constellation Quadrans Muralis, which was checked off the list of constellations in 1922 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). As for the asteroid, astronomers say that it takes about 5.5 years to complete one trip around the sun.

When to watch the shower in India?

According to astronomers, the Quadrantids will peak after midnight in most of the regions. Meanwhile, the night show is expected to begin after 1:30 am on January 4 in India and continue till 7:30 am in the morning, as per Time and Date. The meteor shower generally occurs from December 28 and continues till January 12, but it is in the first few days of the latter when the Quadrantids offer the brightest view. At its peak, views may even witness up to 40 meteors per hour, something which might be easily seen since there will be no moonlight to obstruct the celestial show.

To ensure one does not miss the meteor shower, it would be wise to find a dark area with the least amount of artificially caused light pollution. Besides, viewers are advised to let their eyes adjust to the darkness for 15-20 minutes.

Another major event in January

The first month of 2022 has another major celestial event coming up on January 29. This is when Mars will get closest to the moon making it extremely easy to spot the red planet. Click here to know which event awaits you in the first quarter of 2022.

