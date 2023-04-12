Rashid Rover: UAE's Lunar Mission Ready To Touch Down On April 25

The Rashid Rover, which is a part of the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander, is planned to touch down on the Moon on April 25 at 8:40 PM (UAE time), the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) stated today.

Depending on the operational environment, the landing date may change. Currently, the Rashid Rover is orbiting the Moon at an altitude of around 100 km at the periapsis and approximately 2,300 km at the apoapsis. Perilune and apolune are the names given to the places in the orbit that are closest to and farthest from the centre of the moon, respectively.

The Rashid Rover-carrying lander will launch the landing sequence at roughly 7:40 p.m. on April 25 after executing a number of orbital control manoeuvrers to go to a 100-kilometre circular orbit around the Moon.

Landing at the known location of Atlas Crater in the Mare Frigoris

The lander will execute a braking burn during the landing phase, firing its primary propulsion system to slow down from orbit. The lander will use a sequence of pre-programmed commands to modify its altitude and slow down in preparation for a soft landing at the known location of Atlas Crater in the Mare Frigoris.

Before landing, the ELM team will communicate with the smallest rover in the world for over 370 minutes in total, along with 12 mission rehearsals for surface operations.

The mission rehearsal is essential for the engineering team to have their plans ready for execution after the lunar landing and to provide the various teams working on the subsystems a chance to coordinate their operational work.

The completion of all scheduled lunar orbital control manoeuvrers prior to the landing sequence, as well as ensuring that the lander is prepared to begin the landing sequence, make up the next step of navigation for the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander that is home to the Rashid Rover. Three alternate landing locations have also been planned in case the operating circumstances change; the next landing opportunities are slated for April 26, May 1, and May 3.

