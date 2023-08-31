Ready For Sun Mission Aditya-L1 Launch, Rehearsal Completed, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath on Thursday said that the space agency is ready for the September 2 launch of the Aditya-L1 Mission. He informed the media that the ISRO team had also completed rehearsal for its sun mission.

"We are getting ready for the launch. Rocket and satellite are ready. We have completed the rehearsal for the launch," he said.

The countdown for the Aditya-L1 Mission, which would be the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, will start on Friday, September 1.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:

The preparations for the launch are progressing.



The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed.



The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed.

Aditya-L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

Aditya-L1 will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors

"Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium," ISRO said.

Objectives of Aditya-L1's mission are: