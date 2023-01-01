'Ready To Inaugurate First Atmanirbhar Human Flight 'Gaganyaan' By 2024': Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said in a strong statement that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to inaugurate its first Atmanirbhar human flight "Gaganyaan" by the year 2024.

He also said that India is achieving a lot of success in the sector of science and technology. Undoubtedly, Science is making a lot of progress under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thus India's first self-sufficient Ganganyaan will soon be entering space in 2024.

Elaborating on the success of the government in the field of science and technology, he said, "The idea of taking forward the 'Gaganyaan' program was in 2022 itself but due o COVID-19 it was delayed. In the next year (2024), there will be two preliminary launchings, the first launch be unmanned, this experiment will be done to mark the routes because if the 'Gaganyaan' rocket goes into space then it should also return safely to the same way."

He continued, "In the other experiment also, there will be no human, instead a robot will be there as a human replica. When both the experiments assure that we are completely ready, then in the third one we will send humans into space."

The Union Minister also said that mission 'Gaganyaan' is going to be India's first manned flight and it is going to prove itself as a mark of self-reliance as it makes the nation ten times more confident.

Speaking about the former astronaut Rakesh Sharma, he said, "Sharma went on a Soviet mission space, so this mission will be of Indian origin in space."

Singh said, "This will be a historic initiative in itself because our space journey started very late compared to America and Russia but today the same country is doing our research with our knowledge and taking lessons and moving forward."

"The way PM Modi has given respect to science in the last 8 years, that has motivated the Indian scientists and has given a respectable place to them. Rules have been simplified, for example, space has been opened for private public participation, today the result is that private rockets are being launched from there and as soon as this year ends, you will get a wonderful kind of enthusiasm across the country," he said.

Union Minister continued, "While we will be fully prepared to launch "Gaganyaan" which will be the first human flight which will work to take an Astronaut of Indian origin, it will be the first mission of this type and hence also a pride for us. It will be a matter of confidence that this work of increasing our self-esteem will work because even though our space journey started late in comparison to America or Russia, today we are in a position where our research findings are similar to those of America and Russia. Countries work to advance their research by making it available."