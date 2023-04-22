'Ready To Launch Again In 1 To 2 Months', Says Musk After Starship Test Flight Debacle

After billionaire Elon Musk’s ambitious Starship rocket exploded during its test flight, the SpaceX CEO said that the company will be ready for a second flight test in one or two months. Earlier this week, the enormous rocket, which was touted as the most powerful rocket ever built, took off from a launch pad in South Texas but exploded mid-air before the stage of separation. The launch was marked as the vehicle’s first historic test flight which was postponed earlier due to a frozen valve in the rocket’s body. Following the test flight failure, Musk shared a barrage of posts on Twitter. One of the tweets was about how long it will take for Musk’s space agency to organise a second test flight.

"Looks like we can be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months," Musk wrote on Twitter as he responded to one of the queries of a Twitter user. The user asserted that the damage in Boca China at the Starbase launch site looks serious. He also stated that a senior official from the space agency said that it might take 4 to 6 months for the next test flight. Musk responded to the tweet and listed out the reason why the next launch will happen again in 1 to 2 months. “3 months ago, we started building a massive water-cooled, steel plate to go under the launch mount. Wasn’t ready in time & we wrongly thought, based on static fire data, that Fondag would make it through 1 launch. Looks like we can be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Earlier, the SpaceX CEO shared a slow-motion video of the powerful rocket getting lifted off.

Starship liftoff in slow motion pic.twitter.com/KqHjqwP88Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

The most powerful rocket and the challenges that came with it

The Starship is at the centre of SpaceX’s efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system that is designed to carry humans to the moon and even to Mars and beyond. What makes Starship different from other vehicles as it is expected to have the ability for in-space refuelling. The launch of the starship was a long time in waiting. For the longest time, Musk and Co were waiting for a green signal from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval. However, in April Musk announced that he got approval from the regulatory agency. “Starship is ready for launch. Awaiting regulatory approval,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Starship is ready for launch 🚀



Awaiting regulatory approval — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2023

The heavy rocket system is the world’s most powerful launch vehicle to have ever been developed. According to SpaceX, the rocket is capable of carrying up to 150 metric tonnes of fully reusable and 250 metric tonnes of expendable weight. Starship stands 120 meters or 394 feet tall and is composed of two components. The first stage is the Super Heavy Booster and the second stage includes the ship. According to CNN, the April 20 explosion happened just four minutes after the liftoff, when the flight reached its highest point 24.2 miles (39 kilometres) above the ground. “The vehicle experienced multiple engines out during the flight test, lost altitude, and began to tumble,” SpaceX stated in an update. “The flight termination system was commanded on both the booster and ship,” the space agency further added.