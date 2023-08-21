Real Fruit To Come After Chandrayaan-3's Safe Landing: Top Space Physicist On Moon Mission

Director of Space Physics Laboratory and part of India's moon mission, K Rajeev on Sunday, August 20, affirmed that the real fruit will come after the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface and India eagerly awaits the same.

Chandrayaan-3, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14, is scheduled to land on the moon's south pole on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 18:04 IST, the ISRO announced officially on Sunday. Thirty-seven days later, the final deboosting mission was carried out, bringing the sublime spacecraft closer to the moon.

Emphasising the importance of the remaining period for the success of India's moon mission, Rajeev said, "The remaining period is very, very crucial because now we will go for a powered descent and then navigation and then again slow descent up to the surface. So that is a very crucial phase.”

'Chandrayaan-3 to help know minerals in moon'

Delving into the multiple technical aspects of the overall mission, Rajeev affirmed that Rover’s payloads will help in knowing the kind of minerals present there (moon). "For the first time, we are going to have the profiling of the lunar regolith. Chandrayaan-2 lander is still orbiting and we are getting data,” he said while emphasising the importance of the previous moon mission.

ISRO Inertial Systems Unit Director, Padmakumar ES also commented on the critical parts of the mission and said, "It is very crucial to follow the exact trajectory for this descent because the margins of errors are quite low. That’s why this soft landing is considered to be a very difficult job to achieve."

Significantly, the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower moon orbit. As the official landing has been scheduled for August 23, live actions can be seen on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.