Scientists in Chile have made a stunning discovery of one of the largest planets ever found, approximately 10 times as massive as Jupiter and at most 560 times the Sun-Earth distance seen orbiting a pair of stars in a faraway solar system. According to research published in the journal Nature, a planet named b Centauri (AB) b or b Centauri b, about 100 times wider than that of Jupiter was detected through direct imaging.

Planet has 'massive stellar system'

The finding also shed new light on how the planets can be found existing among much more massive stellar systems than what would be expected from the extrapolation of previous results. In the stunning discovery, researchers purported that the humongous planet may have formed elsewhere and arrived at its present location through what the scientists describe as ‘dynamical interactions’ of space objects and gravitational instability.

The planet which is ten times as massive as Jupiter and “one of the most massive planets ever found,” according to the observatory was first seen on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile. It was observed at approximately 325 light-years away in the Centaurus constellation and was orbiting a young massive binary star known as the b Centauri. Its massive distance, interestingly, is the key to the planet’s survival, scientists explain.

[This image, captured by the SPHERE instrument on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, shows the most massive known planet-hosting star pair, b Centauri (at left), and its giant planet b Centauri b (arrow). The bright dot in the upper right is a background star. Image credit: ESO/Janson et al.]

The planet has been classified as a B star, which implies that it is a hydrogen-burning star of spectral type B. Types are categorized by the researcher's basis the planet’s temperature. There are seven main types; O, B, A, F, G, K, and M. O implies the hottest and M-types are the coolest, therefore, the newly discovered planet may be extremely hot in the likeness of mercury.

Why is this finding unique?

The discovery of this particular planet is extremely interesting and critical as no planets had been spotted around a star more than three times as massive as the Sun ever. b Centauri, therefore, changes the scientific studies about the planets itself Markus Janson, an astronomer at Stockholm University, Sweden and first author of the new study explains in Nature.

Also, the hotter a star is, the more it is likely that the material around it evaporates faster due to high temperatures. B-type stars are usually inhabitable hosts. But Centaurus b hosts an extremely large star system in one of the widest orbits yet discovered. The discovery is unique as Type B planets, due to intense temperature, emit large amounts of heat, and ultraviolet and X-ray radiation that naturally makes it difficult to form a large planet. But despite being classified as Type B, this exoplanet is 10 times as massive as Jupiter, making it one of the most massive planets ever found.