Rocket Lab Brings Back Its Chopper To Catch Free-falling Booster In Next Launch Mission

Rocket Lab will take the bold step of catching a free-falling booster for the second time in its next satellite launch mission scheduled for November 4. Named 'Catch Me If You Can', the mission will see the Electron rocket lift off from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 10:45 pm IST. The rocket will be carrying a research satellite named MATS built by space systems provider OHB Sweden for the Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA) that will be deployed at an altitude of 585 km in a sun-synchronous orbit.

We're bringing back the helicopter.



Catch Me If You Can - our next recovery mission to catch Electron in the sky with a helicopter - is set to launch in just three days' time. More info: https://t.co/v7D79w9tv6 pic.twitter.com/N4LWirEAZf — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 1, 2022

Rocket Lab's 2nd attempt at booster-catching

The upcoming satellite launch will mark Rocket Lab's second attempt at catching a free-falling Electron booster. The first one, which was carried out on May 3 during the ‘There and Back Again’ mission with 34 satellites, was a partial success because the helicopter's pilot released the booster just moments after catching it. The chopper used for this recovery mission is a customised Sikorsky S-92 and it catches the booster by grabbing its parachute with a hook.

This is what it looked like from the front seats. pic.twitter.com/AwZfuWjwQD — Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) May 3, 2022

While the first mission was indeed historic, the booster was recovered from the sea after the pilot allowed it to splash down due to “different load characteristics than what we’ve experienced in testing," Space News reported.

Mission profile

According to the mission profile, the chopper will be deployed approximately 296 km off New Zealand’s Banks Peninsula a few minutes before the Electron's launch. About two minutes and 32 seconds later, the first stage booster will separate from the second stage, which will propel the satellite to the low-Earth orbit. Once separated, the booster will begin its descent at speeds reaching up to 8,300 km per hour while seething at 2,400°C, before deploying its parachutes about seven minutes and 20 seconds after liftoff.

(Electron booster photographed parachuting down during ‘There and Back Again’ mission; Image: Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab says that the double deployment of parachutes will decrease its speed to a mere 36 km per hour before entering the capture zone. The helicopter will then match the booster's descent speed in order to secure it with a hook and transport it to Rocket Lab’s Auckland Production Complex.

As for the satellite, its name stands for Mesospheric Airglow/Aerosol Tomography and Spectroscopy (MATS) and it will investigate atmospheric waves and how the upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere interacts with wind and weather patterns closer to the ground.